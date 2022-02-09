Left Menu

20 scrap godowns gutted in fire in Thane

Three fire engines and as many water tankers were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control at around 11.30 am, Pawar said, adding that cooling operations were currently underway. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he said.

A fire broke out in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi here on Wednesday, gutting nearly 20 godowns where scrap items were kept, civic officials said. No one was injured in the blaze, which erupted around 6.30 am in the warehouses located in Fatima Nagar area, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's chief fire officer Rajesh Pawar said.

More than 100 godowns are located in the area and about 20 of them were destroyed in the fire, officials said. Three fire engines and as many water tankers were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control at around 11.30 am, Pawar said, adding that cooling operations were currently underway. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he said.

