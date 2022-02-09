Congress MP gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha on capture of fishermen by Pakistan

Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil on Wednesday gave a zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue of fishermen from Gujarat and their boats captivated by the Pakistan navy.

According to the Congress MP, there are reports of 60 fishermen and 10 boats from Gujarat being captivated by Pakistan on Tuesday night. In three incidents last week, 23 fishermen from Gujarat and their fishing boats have been captivated by the Marine Security of Pakistan. As many as 643 fishermen and many fishing boats are in Pakistan's possession.

The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

