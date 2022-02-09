Iran unveils missile with a range of 1,450km - Tasnim
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 09-02-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 13:51 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran unveiled a new missile with a range of 1,450 kilometers on Wednesday, semi-official news agency Tasnim said.
The missile was unveiled during a visit by top Iranian military leaders to a Revolutionary Guards missile bases, Tasnim added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
