SEC announces polling to 80 municipal boards in Assam on Mar 6, counting on Mar 9

The State Election Commission, Assam on Wednesday announced that polling to 80 municipal boards across the state will be held on March 6.Addressing a press conference, State Election Commissioner Alok Kumar said the polling will be conducted through electronic voting machines EVMs for the first time in the history of civic elections in Assam.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-02-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 13:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The State Election Commission, Assam on Wednesday announced that polling to 80 municipal boards across the state will be held on March 6.

Addressing a press conference, State Election Commissioner Alok Kumar said the polling will be conducted through electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the first time in the history of civic elections in Assam. The last date for filing nominations has been fixed on February 15 and scrutiny of applications will be done on February 17, he said. ''The polling will take place on March 6 and the counting will be held on March 9. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 20,'' Kumar said.

There are 977 wards or seats in the 80 municipal boards. ''The polling will take place at 2,054 booths. We believe that 20,000-25,000 government staffers will be deployed in conducting the entire election exercise. This will be in addition to police personnel to be involved in maintaining the law and order situation during the election,'' Kumar said.

He said the election to Silchar Municipal Board will not be conducted now as the matter is sub judice.

