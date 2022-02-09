Japan to extend virus quasi emergency for 13 regions until March 6 - NHK
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 09-02-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 14:35 IST
Japan has decided to extend its COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency in Tokyo and 12 prefectures until March 6, public broadcaster NHK said on Wednesday.
The government will add one more prefecture to the list of regions facing quasi-emergency measures including restrictions on the business hours of eateries, according to NHK.
