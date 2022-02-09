Left Menu

Japan to extend virus quasi emergency for 13 regions until March 6 - NHK

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 09-02-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 14:35 IST
Japan has decided to extend its COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency in Tokyo and 12 prefectures until March 6, public broadcaster NHK said on Wednesday.

The government will add one more prefecture to the list of regions facing quasi-emergency measures including restrictions on the business hours of eateries, according to NHK.

