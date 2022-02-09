British PM Johnson to visit Poland for talks on Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit Poland on Thursday, a Polish foreign ministry spokesman said, amid tensions over the security situation in Ukraine.

Johnson will visit British soldiers stationed in Poland together with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and will also meet President Andrzej Duda, the spokesman said on Wednesday. British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Monday Britain would send a further 350 troops to Poland. Last year it sent 100 troops to Poland to help support it with a migrant crisis at its border with Belarus.

