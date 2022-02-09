Left Menu

Married daughter eligible for job in die-in harness scheme: HC

We have been able to convince the High Court that a government cant exclude married daughter from availing the benefit under the die-in-harness case. The court asked the government to reverse its decision by next three months to ensure gender parity, he said.In 2015, the state government, by a notification, barred married daughters from the die-in-harness benefit.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 09-02-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 14:58 IST
A Division Bench of the High Court of Tripura has upheld a single-bench order that a married daughter, who depends on her father's income, is eligible to get government job in die-in harness case.

The Division bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mohanty and Justice S C Chattopadhayay on Tuesday rejected the state government's petition seeking review of the single bench's order on the die-in harness scheme.

A single-bench had earlier said that a married daughter, who depends on her father's income is eligible to get a government job under the die-in harness scheme while hearing five separate writ petitions.

The state government had filed a writ petition before a division bench seeking review of the single-bench's order on the die-in-harness scheme.

The division bench rejected the state government's plea saying depriving the married daughter from die-in-harness benefit is against the spirit of the constitution as well as gender parity.

Advocate Harekrishna Bhowmik, who represented one of the five petitioners, on Wednesday termed the judgment as victory against gender discrimination. ''We have been able to convince the High Court that a government can't exclude married daughter from availing the benefit under the die-in-harness case. The court asked the government to reverse its decision by next three months to ensure gender parity", he said.

In 2015, the state government, by a notification, barred married daughters from the die-in-harness benefit.

