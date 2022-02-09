Left Menu

Naval Investiture Ceremony-2022 for Western Naval Command held

Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command presented gallantry and distinguished service awards announced on Independence Day 2020 and Republic Day 2021 to the recipients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 15:09 IST
Naval Investiture Ceremony-2022 for Western Naval Command held
The Commander-in-Chief also presented Unit Citations to INS Gomati and Base Victualling Yard (Mumbai) that delivered exceptional performances over the past year. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBAgartala)
  • Country:
  • India

The Naval Investiture Ceremony - 2022 for the Western Naval Command (WNC) was held at Mumbai on 08 Feb 22.

Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command presented gallantry and distinguished service awards announced on Independence Day 2020 and Republic Day 2021 to the recipients.

During the Ceremony, Commander Dhanush Menon and Haridas Kundu MCA (FD) II were conferred the Nau Sena Medal (Gallantry) while Commodore Anil Marya was conferred the Nau Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty). RAdm Sandeep Mehta, Surg RAdm Arti Sarin, Commodore Srikant Kesnur, Captain Birendra Singh Bains, Captain Sumit Singh Sodhi, Captain Kapil Bhatia and Jai Singh, MCPO I (GW)/ Hon Sub Lt were conferred the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM).

The Commander-in-Chief also presented Unit Citations to INS Gomati and Base Victualling Yard (Mumbai) that delivered exceptional performances over the past year.

The Admiral acknowledged the contribution of all family members of the awardees for their unstinted support to service personnel in the performance of their duties.

The ceremonial event, traditionally conducted centrally for all awardees, was conducted within the Command due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony was witnessed by a number of senior dignitaries of the Indian Navy as well as spouses and families of the awardees.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022