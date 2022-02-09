Left Menu

Govt cancelled FCRA licence of 1,900 NGOs in last five years

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 15:09 IST
MoS Home Nityanand Rai (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The government has cancelled the FCRA registration of nearly 1,900 NGOs for violating various provisions of law in the last five years, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said in the Rajya Sabha.

Rai also said that there is no provision in the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), 2010 for blacklisting of NGOs but if any NGO is found violating the provisions of the law and rules, appropriate action is taken.

"During the last five years i.e. 2017 to 2021, FCRA registration certificates of 1,898 NGOs or associations registered under 'social' category have been cancelled. These cancellations were done due to violation of provisions of FCRA, 2010," he said in a written reply to a question.

The minister also said if any NGO submits an application for consideration against the order of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the same is considered and decided as per the law.

