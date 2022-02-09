Sudanese envoy in Israel to promote ties, source says
- Country:
- Israel
A Sudanese envoy was in Israel on Wednesday in order to promote ties between the two countries, a source with close knowledge of the visit said.
The presidential envoy arrived in Israel at the beginning of the week, the source said. There was no immediate confirmation from Israeli and Sudanese government spokespeople. Israel and Sudan announced in 2020 that they would normalise relations.
