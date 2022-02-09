Left Menu

1,439 central police personnel facing criminal charges, 181 corruption charges: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 15:21 IST
MoS Home Nityanand Rai (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
As many as 1,439 personnel belonging to seven central police organisations are facing criminal charges while 181 others have been slapped with corruption charges, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

Rai said among those who were slapped either with corruption or criminal charges, 481 belonged to the Border Security Force (BSF), 401 were from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 325 belonged to the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and 273 were from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

A total of 71 of those accused were from the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), 60 were from the Assam Rifles and seven were from the National Security Guard (NSG), he said in a written reply to a question.

