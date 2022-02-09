Left Menu

Tibetan govt-in-exile inaugurates museum in Dharamshala

President of Tibetan government-in-exile Penpa Tsering on Wednesday inaugurated a new Tibet museum in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala that will be focused on the political side of the Tibetan struggle.

ANI | Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 09-02-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 15:26 IST
Tibetan govt-in-exile inaugurates museum in Dharamshala
President of the Tibetan government-in-exile, Penpa Tsering. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President of Tibetan government-in-exile Penpa Tsering on Wednesday inaugurated a new Tibet museum in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala that will be focused on the political side of the Tibetan struggle. The museum was inaugurated under the department of Information and International Relations, Central Tibetan Administration.

Tsering said, "It is time for people to get the opportunity to see the history of Tibet and the struggle of the Tibetan people." "The museum will focus on the struggle of the Tibetan people, hospitality granted by the Indian and the other governments around the world who supports the Tibetan cause," he said.

People can come here and listen to stories of Tibetan's struggles, he added. "We are planning to develop a virtual guide, will create it in different languages of India so that anybody who comes here can listen to the stories of Tibetans in their own language," Sikyong said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022