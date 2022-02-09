Daniel Mminele appointed as Presidential Climate Finance Task Team

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Mr Daniel Mminele as head of the newly established Presidential Climate Finance Task Team. In this role, Mr Mminele will lead South Africa's efforts to mobilise finance for a just transition.

On 2 November 2021, the South African government announced an historic partnership with the governments of France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the European Union, to support a just transition to a low carbon economy and a climate resilient society in South Africa.

In line with the Political Declaration to establish this partnership, partner countries have offered to mobilise an initial $8.5 billion (R132 billion) over the next three to five years through a range of instruments, including grants and concessional finance, to support the implementation of our revised Nationally Determined Contribution.

The Presidential Climate Finance Task Team, led by Mr Mminele together with the Asset and Liability Division from National Treasury, will analyse the offer with a view to advising cabinet on its composition, affordability, alignment with our regulatory environment, engage with partner countries; coordinate relevant government departments, development finance institutions, and the private sector; and oversee the development of relevant financing mechanisms and facilities to enable the flow of international climate finance to support South Africa's just transition in the electricity, electric vehicles and green hydrogen sectors.

Mr Mminele has been Independent Non-Executive Director and chair-designate at Alexander Forbes Group Holdings since January 2022.

He served as Chief Executive of Absa Group Limited until 30 April 2021. Prior to joining Absa in January 2020, he was a Deputy Governor of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) since July 2009 where he served two five-year terms. During a career spanning nearly 20 years at the South African Reserve Bank, Mr Mminele represented the SARB and South Africa in many international fora on the African continent and beyond.

His experience before the SARB included credit-risk analysis, corporate banking, and project and structured finance at private banking institutions in Germany, the United Kingdom and South Africa.

Mr Mminele was the recipient of the 2019 Life Time Achiever Award of the Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals.

As a well-respected leader both in government and the financial sector, Mr Mminele will support South Africa's ambition to achieve a just transition that advances the country's interests; protects vulnerable workers and communities; contributes to investment, growth and sustainable jobs; and supports the global fight against climate change.

