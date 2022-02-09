Left Menu

Over 5,500 posts of constables lying vacant in Delhi police stations: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 15:52 IST
MoS Home Nityanand Rai (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Over 5,500 posts of constables were lying vacant in the police stations of Delhi, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

Rai said in Rajya Sabha that there are 224 police stations in the national capital with a sanctioned strength of 21,244 constables.

Of the sanctioned strength for police constables, 5,543 posts are currently lying vacant, he said replying to a written question.

The minister said the vacancies arose due to several reasons, including retirements.

He said creation of new posts is a dynamic process and accordingly filling up vacancies is also a continuous process. The Delhi Police has already initiated a recruitment process to fill up the vacant posts, he said.

