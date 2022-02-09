Sikkim CM's father Kalu Singh Tamang dies at 93

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's father Kalu Singh Tamang died in West Bengal's Siliguri on Wednesday.

He was 93.

''With profound sorrow, I would like to inform everyone that my beloved father Shri Kalu Singh Tamang breathed his last at 10:30 am in Siliguri,'' he tweeted.

''However, as we are all aware of the COVID-19 protocols, I, along with my family would kindly request everyone to stay safe and condole his demise from their homes. We would very much appreciate your co-operation and prayers in this hour of grief,'' he said in another Twitter post.

