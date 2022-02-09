Left Menu

Sikkim CM's father Kalu Singh Tamang dies at 93

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 09-02-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 15:54 IST
Sikkim CM's father Kalu Singh Tamang dies at 93
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's father Kalu Singh Tamang died in West Bengal's Siliguri on Wednesday.

He was 93.

''With profound sorrow, I would like to inform everyone that my beloved father Shri Kalu Singh Tamang breathed his last at 10:30 am in Siliguri,'' he tweeted.

''However, as we are all aware of the COVID-19 protocols, I, along with my family would kindly request everyone to stay safe and condole his demise from their homes. We would very much appreciate your co-operation and prayers in this hour of grief,'' he said in another Twitter post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022