SCCC achieve 92% conviction rate for all cases finalised by verdict

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said the specialisation of the courts has allowed for the courts to work effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 09-02-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 16:07 IST
According to ministerial spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, the specialisation has also allowed for justice to be meted out efficiently. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Justice and Constitutional Development Department says Specialised Commercial Crimes Courts (SCCC) have thus far scored a 92% conviction rate in matters which have been finalised by verdict.

The courts were established and others enhanced following President Cyril Ramaphosa's commitment to the establishment of such courts as a weapon to fight against rising serious commercial crimes and COVID-19 corruption.

"When one looks at the number of matters heard and the conviction rate to date, it is clear that Specialised Commercial Crimes Courts are a crucial mechanism to ensure that complex commercial crimes, which often extend to corruption and white-collar crime, are prosecuted effectively in dedicated courts," Lamola said.

"Much success has been derived from the existing SCCC model, which allows for close integration of the work between prosecutors and investigators, and dedicated courts which can, once matters are enrolled, process them speedily and effectively instead of matters having to await space on the open court roll.

"To date, the SCCU Clusters achieved an overall of 92% conviction rate for all cases finalised with a verdict," Phiri said.

The department has established these courts in the Eastern Cape, Kwa-Zulu Natal, the North West, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape, where there were previously none.

Those that already existed in other provinces have been enhanced.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

