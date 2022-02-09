Former judge to probe UK fraud agency, pressure mounts on director Osofsky

A former senior judge will lead an independent review into how the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) handled a high-profile bribery investigation, Britain's Attorney General said on Wednesday, piling pressure on SFO director Lisa Osofsky. The office of Attorney General Suella Braverman, the country's most senior law officer, said David Calvert-Smith would lead the review. He is a former Director of Public Prosecutions and a High Court judge.

Calvert-Smith will aim to report back to the Attorney General by the end of May. A spokeswoman for the SFO said the agency welcomed the appointment and would cooperate fully with the review.

Braverman announced a planned SFO review https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/conviction-former-unaoil-executive-quashed-sharp-blow-uks-sfo-2021-12-10 last December after the Court of Appeal quashed the conviction of a former executive at energy consultancy Unaoil, criticising the SFO for disclosure failures that it said undermined his right to a fair trial. In a stinging rebuke, senior judges said the SFO had refused to hand documents to the defence that showed "wholly inappropriate" contact between the agency and a U.S.-based fixer with vested interests, which had hindered defence lawyers.

"The review will look at what went wrong in the Unaoil case and what changes are needed at the SFO to ensure that the failings identified in the judgment cannot happen again, especially in relation to contact with third-parties and disclosure," the Attorney General said in a statement.

