Maha court grants bail to BJP MLA Nitesh Rane in attempt to murder case

A court in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra on Wednesday granted bail to BJP MLA Nitesh Rane in an alleged attempt to murder case. Nitesh Rane, the son of Union minister Narayan Rane, had surrendered before the court on February 2.On Wednesday, district and additional sessions judge Sindhudurg R B Rote allowed his bail plea.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 16:11 IST
On Wednesday, district and additional sessions judge (Sindhudurg) R B Rote allowed his bail plea. The case pertains to the alleged attack on Shiv Sena activist Santosh Parab during the campaigning for the Sindhudurg District Co-operative Bank elections last year.

The MLA had on multiple occasions claimed that he was being targeted by Maharashtra's ruling party (Shiv Sena, which heads the MVA government) as it felt insulted and hurt by an alleged incident of mocking outside the state legislature complex last month.

A Shiv Sena MLA had alleged Nitesh Rane had made 'meow meow' sounds looking in the direction of Maharashtra minister and Sena legislator Aaditya Thackeray, while he was going inside the Vidhan Bhavan building in Mumbai on December 23 during the winter session of the legislature.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

