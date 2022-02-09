Left Menu

23 trained canines to add teeth to Kerala police dog squad

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-02-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 16:41 IST
23 trained canines to add teeth to Kerala police dog squad
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala police is all set to induct a new batch of 23 dogs of elite breeds, specially trained in tracking explosives and detecting narcotic substance and cadavers, to bolster the strength of its canine squad.

The 12th batch of dogs, comprising ferocious breeds such as Belgian Malinois, Labrador, Golden Retriever, German Shepherd and Doberman will become part of the K9 dog squad on February 10, after nine months of rigorous training.

Besides them, 46 handlers of these dogs would also be part of the squad after a passing out parade to be held at the police academy in Thrissur where state DGP Anil Kant would receive the salute, an official statement said here.

The training of the 12th batch canines and their handlers began at the state dog training school on March 19, 2021.

Among the 12 male and 11 female dogs in the batch, 16 belong to Belgian Malinois breed, 4 are German Shepherds and one each of Labrador, Golden Retrievers and Doberman breeds, it said.

Fourteen dogs were given training to unearth explosives while five others were experts in collecting evidences from crime scenes. Three canines were specially trained to detect illicit drugs and one dog was imparted training to locate dead bodies from disaster sites, police sources said.

After the parade, the dogs would be sent to various district centres to assist the force during their investigation, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022