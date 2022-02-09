IOA chief Batra files police complaint for someone "impersonating" him
- Country:
- India
Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra has field a complaint to the police stating that somebody is ''impersonating'' him and ''sending emails''.
''...a person is impersonating me as president, Indian Olympic Association and sending emails. Accordingly, your attention is drawn to the attached emails which has been sent by the offender, im[personating the undersigned,'' Batra wrote in the complaint.
''Would be grateful if this issue be investigated and be taken to a logical conclusion,'' he said in the complaint addressed to Delhi Commissioner of Police for Cyber Cell at Dwarka.
Batra is also president of International Hockey Federation and member of International Olympic Committee. He was elected as IOA chief in 2017.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court suspends lookout notice to allow defence software manufacturer to travel abroad
We don't want livelihood of people to be affected, Covid restrictions to be eased as soon as possible: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir tests positive for Covid
SC adjourns hearing on plea challenging appointment of Rakesh Asthana as Delhi police chief
Nokia to deploy private wireless for NCRTC’s Delhi to Meerut RRTS