Lithuania seeks to make U.S. troop deployment permanent

Lithuania will ask the United States to permanently station troops in the country to help boost security, the Baltic nation's president said on Wednesday. "That would be the best boost to security and deterrence that NATO could provide not only to Lithuania but to the whole region," Nauseda said.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 17:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Lithuania will ask the United States to permanently station troops in the country to help boost security, the Baltic nation's president said on Wednesday. Since 2019 the U.S. has deployed non-overlapping rotations of battlegroups of about 500 troops and equipment in Lithuania.

"Of course we will be talking to the U.S. to make sure that the rotational U.S. forces would be in Lithuania permanently," President Gitanas Nauseda told a news conference. "That would be the best boost to security and deterrence that NATO could provide not only to Lithuania but to the whole region," Nauseda said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

