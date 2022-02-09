Left Menu

3 women killed as car plunges into canal in Kerala

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-02-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 17:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three women of a family, who were on their way to attend a wedding ceremony, were killed as their car overturned and fell into a canal at Adoor in this district on Wednesday.

Four others in the vehicle, including the driver, escaped with injuries and their condition was stable as of now, police said.

The deceased were natives of Ayur in Kollam district, they said.

According to eye-witnesses, the incident occurred as the car, moving in high speed, overturned and plunged into the canal near the bypass. The vehicle could be seen swept away for some distance due to strong currents, they said.

The fire and rescue personnel and the locals managed to rescue four and rush them to the nearest hospital.

But, three women succumbed to the injuries, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

