Left Menu

Navi Mumbai: One held by CGST authorities for input tax credit fraud

The Central Goods and Services Tax CGST authorities in Navi Mumbai have busted a fake Input Tax Credit ITC racket of Rs 10.26 crore and arrested a trader, an official said on Wednesday.The CGST officials arrested the owner of Al-Marwah Traders on Tuesday for allegedly availing, utilising and passing on fraudulent ITC on bogus invoices of over Rs 60 crore, the official said.A team of officers from the anti-evasion unit conducted an inquiry against the firm, which was involved in trading scrap of ferrous, aluminium, copper and other metals, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-02-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 17:28 IST
Navi Mumbai: One held by CGST authorities for input tax credit fraud
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) authorities in Navi Mumbai have busted a fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) racket of Rs 10.26 crore and arrested a trader, an official said on Wednesday.

The CGST officials arrested the owner of Al-Marwah Traders on Tuesday for allegedly availing, utilising and passing on fraudulent ITC on bogus invoices of over Rs 60 crore, the official said.

A team of officers from the anti-evasion unit conducted an inquiry against the firm, which was involved in trading scrap of ferrous, aluminium, copper and other metals, he said. A probe revealed that the accused had availed and passed on fake ITC from various bogus firms, the official said. The accused has been arrested under the Central Goods and Services Act, 2017 and has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022