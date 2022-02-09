Left Menu

Women throw ink at Amravati civic chief

Amravati Municipal Corporation AMC PRO Bhushan Pusatkar said that some activists of Yuva Swabhiman Party YSP had called up the civic chief in the morning complaining of leakages in the underpass.

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 09-02-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 17:32 IST
At least three women threw ink on Amravati municipal commissioner Pravin Ashtikar on Wednesday when he was inspecting the ''leaky'' underpass in Rajapeth area of the city, prompting civic officials and employees to go on a flash strike demanding the arrest of the trio. Amravati Municipal Corporation (AMC) PRO Bhushan Pusatkar said that some activists of Yuva Swabhiman Party (YSP) had called up the civic chief in the morning complaining of leakages in the underpass. They again called up the commissioner saying Badnera MLA and YSP chief Ravi Rana will be visiting the spot, the PRO said. When the commissioner reached the spot, three women activists rushed to him and threw ink at him.

Later, civic officials and security guards rushed the commissioner to his vehicle. The process to lodge a police complaint is underway, the PRO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

