3 activists of caste outfit under Goondas Act

Three people, arrested on the charge of vandalising a statue of Saint Sebastian here, were detained under the Goondas Act. The three were activists of Hindu Munnani, a caste outfit, police said on Wednesday. The vandalism was reported on January 23 and the three, including a 16-year-old boy, were arrested by January 28. The boy was sent to a juvenile home, the police said in a press release.

