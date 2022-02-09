3 activists of caste outfit under Goondas Act

Left Menu

Three people, arrested on the charge of vandalising a statue of Saint Sebastian here, were detained under the Goondas Act. The three were activists of Hindu Munnani, a caste outfit, police said on Wednesday. The boy was sent to a juvenile home, the police said in a press release.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-02-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 17:39 IST
Three people, arrested on the charge of vandalising a statue of Saint Sebastian here, were detained under the Goondas Act. The three were activists of Hindu Munnani, a caste outfit, police said on Wednesday. The vandalism was reported on January 23 and the three, including a 16-year-old boy, were arrested by January 28. The boy was sent to a juvenile home, the police said in a press release.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

