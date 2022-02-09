Paris 2015 attacks suspect Abdeslam tells court: I killed nobody

Salah Abdeslam, the main suspect in the November 2015 Islamist attacks that killed 130 people in Paris, told a court on Wednesday that he killed nobody, nor did he injure anybody.

Abdeslam, 32, is believed by prosecutors to be the only surviving member of the Islamic State cell behind the gun-and-bomb attacks on Paris' bars, restaurants, Bataclan concert hall and the Stade de France sports stadium on Nov. 13, 2015.

