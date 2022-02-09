Left Menu

Assistant registrar held for accepting Rs 20,000 bribe in MP

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 09-02-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 17:51 IST
Assistant registrar held for accepting Rs 20,000 bribe in MP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of police on Wednesday nabbed an assistant registrar while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 in exchange for clearing the registration of an organisation here in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

The Assistant Registrar (Firms and Societies), identified as Bhagwandas Kuber, was held in his office while he was accepting Rs 20,000, EOW superintendent of police Amit Singh said. He said that Kuber had demanded the bribe for completing the registration formalities of an organisation of gold and silver traders.

A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022