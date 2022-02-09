Assistant registrar held for accepting Rs 20,000 bribe in MP

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of police on Wednesday nabbed an assistant registrar while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 in exchange for clearing the registration of an organisation here in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

The Assistant Registrar (Firms and Societies), identified as Bhagwandas Kuber, was held in his office while he was accepting Rs 20,000, EOW superintendent of police Amit Singh said. He said that Kuber had demanded the bribe for completing the registration formalities of an organisation of gold and silver traders.

A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

