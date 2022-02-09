Left Menu

U.S. House Democrats eye ban on stock trading in Congress -Punchbowl

Representatives for Pelosi and Lofgren could not be immediately reached for comment on the report. U.S. lawmakers' trading of individual stocks, including Pelosi's, has come under increasing scrutiny, in part as social media users pay growing attention to their investments.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 17:53 IST
U.S. House Democrats eye ban on stock trading in Congress -Punchbowl
Representative image
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. House Democrats are seeking to ban members of Congress and other top congressional staff from trading stocks by year's end, the Punchbowl news outlet reported on Wednesday, citing sources involved in the discussions.

House Administration Committee chairwoman Representative Zoe Lofgren is compiling recommendations, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top House Democratic leaders having the final say on how and when to proceed, it reported. Representatives for Pelosi and Lofgren could not be immediately reached for comment on the report.

U.S. lawmakers' trading of individual stocks, including Pelosi's, has come under increasing scrutiny, in part as social media users pay growing attention to their investments. Some individual lawmaker's investments have also raised questions over possible conflicts of interest given that Congress' oversight duties can allow it to get information ahead of the public.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022