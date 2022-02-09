Left Menu

ED attaches FDs of Assam Rifles officer in DA-linked money laundering case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 18:12 IST
ED attaches FDs of Assam Rifles officer in DA-linked money laundering case
  • Country:
  • India

Fixed deposits worth Rs 2.22 crore of an officer of paramilitary force Assam Rifles have been attached under the anti-money laundering law as part of an alleged disproportionate assets case probe against him, the ED said on Wednesday.

The officer against whom action of provisional attachment of assets under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been taken is second-in-command rank Rajdev Singh Yadav posted at the Assam Rifles training centre in Dimapur, Nagaland, the agency said in a statement.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) booked the officer after taking cognisance of a July 2019 FIR and a charge sheet filed in March last year by the CBI against him.

Probe found, the ED said, that Yadav while functioning as staff officer-II, establishment and drawing & disbursing officer (DDO) at the headquarters of the Assam Rifles in Shillong, ''made huge cash deposits in his bank accounts and acquired huge assets, which were disproportionate to his all known sources of income''.

This was done during the period between 06.12.2012 and 31.07.2019, it said.

The Assam Rifles is primarily tasked with guarding the unfenced and porous 1,643-km-long Indian front with Myanmar and functions under the command of the Union home ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022