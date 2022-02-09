ED attaches FDs of Assam Rifles officer in DA-linked money laundering case

Fixed deposits worth Rs 2.22 crore of an officer of paramilitary force Assam Rifles have been attached under the anti-money laundering law as part of an alleged disproportionate assets case probe against him, the ED said on Wednesday.

The officer against whom action of provisional attachment of assets under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been taken is second-in-command rank Rajdev Singh Yadav posted at the Assam Rifles training centre in Dimapur, Nagaland, the agency said in a statement.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) booked the officer after taking cognisance of a July 2019 FIR and a charge sheet filed in March last year by the CBI against him.

Probe found, the ED said, that Yadav while functioning as staff officer-II, establishment and drawing & disbursing officer (DDO) at the headquarters of the Assam Rifles in Shillong, ''made huge cash deposits in his bank accounts and acquired huge assets, which were disproportionate to his all known sources of income''.

This was done during the period between 06.12.2012 and 31.07.2019, it said.

The Assam Rifles is primarily tasked with guarding the unfenced and porous 1,643-km-long Indian front with Myanmar and functions under the command of the Union home ministry.

