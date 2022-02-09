World News Roundup: Exclusive-Belarusian skier flees country after ban for political views; Islamic State likely to pick battle-hardened Iraqi as next leader - officials, analysts and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Exclusive-Belarusian skier flees country after ban for political views

A Belarusian cross-country skier has fled the country with her family because of fears of reprisals by authorities after she was barred from competition over the family's political views, she and her father said. Darya Dolidovich and her family are now in Poland, where she hopes to continue training, Sergei Dolidovich, a seven-time Olympian cross-country skier who also coaches Darya, told Reuters in an interview by video call with his daughter on Tuesday.

Islamic State likely to pick battle-hardened Iraqi as next leader - officials, analysts

The next leader of Islamic State is likely to be from a close circle of battle-hardened Iraqi jihadists who emerged in the aftermath of the 2003 U.S. invasion, two Iraqi security officials and three independent analysts said. The group of potential successors to Abu Ibrahim al-Quraishi, who blew himself up during a U.S. operation to capture him in Syria last week, includes one commander whom Washington and Baghdad declared killed last year, the Iraqi officials said.

Ukraine sees chance for diplomacy but seeks sanctions against Russia

Ukraine believes there is still a chance of resolving the West's standoff with Russia kuleba through diplomacy but that there are already grounds to impose sanctions on Moscow, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday. The United States and the European Union have threatened Russia with new sanctions if it attacks Ukraine after massing troops near its borders. Moscow denies planning an attack.

Factbox-From sleaze scandal to lockdown parties: trying times for UK PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership credentials have been badly tarnished by controversies and missteps in recent months, leading to calls from some of his own lawmakers for him to resign. Below are some of the troubles Johnson has faced:

Vast drills spotlight Russia's grip on Belarus during standoff with West

Russia launches the active phase of vast military exercises in Belarus on Thursday, a display of strength that shows how Moscow's tightening grip on Minsk has given it enhanced capabilities in its standoff with the West over Ukraine. The joint Allied Resolve drills that NATO has described as Russia's biggest deployment to ex-Soviet Belarus since the Cold War run until Feb. 20 and are part of a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that has stirred fears of a looming invasion.

Canadian authorities scramble to end anti-vaccine mandate protests

Canadian authorities are scrambling to find ways to end the 12-day-long occupation of the national capital's downtown, hoping a combination of criminal charges, traffic tickets and the prospect of losing access to fuel will end the blockades. The number of protesters in Ottawa against public health measures to fight COVID-19 is dropping, police say, in the face of tougher policing and a 10-day injunction to silence honking - something residents say kept them up at night with incessant noise.

Boy abused in New Zealand Catholic Church care 'shown corpse' to keep him quiet

A New Zealand inquiry on Wednesday heard harrowing accounts from people who were abused as children while they were under the care of the Catholic Church, one of whom said he was shown a corpse in a hospital morgue by a priest to keep him quiet. The livestreamed hearings are part of a wider Royal Commission of Inquiry that is looking into abuse in state care and faith-based institutions that is under way in the Pacific island nation.

Chief Paris attacks suspect Abdeslam says he killed no-one

Salah Abdeslam, the main suspect in a jihadist rampage that killed 130 people in coordinated attacks across Paris in November 2015, on Wednesday told a French court he had never killed or wounded anyone. "I wanted to say today that I didn't kill anyone, and I didn't hurt anyone. I didn't even make a scratch," Abdeslam told the court under questioning.

Iran unveils long-range missile as Vienna nuclear talks resume

Iran unveiled a new domestically-made missile with a range of 1,450 kilometers on Wednesday, state TV reported, a day after Tehran and Washington resumed indirect talks to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal. Iran, which has one of the biggest missile programmes in the Middle East, says its ballistic missiles have a range of up to 2,000 km (1,200 miles) and are capable of reaching its arch-foe Israel and U.S. bases in the region.

Indian students block roads as row over hijab in schools mounts

Hundreds of students in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata on Wednesday chanted slogans and blocked roads in protest of a hijab ban in the southern state of Karnataka, as a row over wearing the head covering in schools intensifies. The row has drawn in Malala Yousafzai, the campaigner for girls' education and Nobel Peace Prize laureate who survived being shot aged 15 by a Taliban gunman in her native Pakistan in 2012, who asked Indian leaders in a tweet to "stop the marginalisation of Muslim women".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)