Shutdown in parts of Srinagar, Sopore on 9th anniversary of Afzal Guru's hanging

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-02-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 18:39 IST
Shutdown in parts of Srinagar, Sopore on 9th anniversary of Afzal Guru's hanging
Parts of Srinagar and Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a shutdown on Wednesday on the occasion of the ninth anniversary of Parliament attack convict Mohammad Afzal Guru's hanging in New Delhi's Tihar jail in 2013, officials said.

However, there was no shutdown in other areas and the public transport was also plying normally, the officials said.

Shops and other business establishments were shut in some areas in Downtown locality (old city areas) as well as in Maisuma area of the city here, and some areas of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, they said.

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a banned organisation, had called for shutdown on February 9 and 11 to mark the hanging anniversaries of Guru and its founder Mohammad Maqbool Bhat who was hanged in the Tihar Jail on February 11 in 1984.

In an email from its London office, the JKLF also demanded the return of the mortal remains of both Guru and Bhat.

