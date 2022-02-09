Olympics-Short track-South Korea's Hwang wins men's 1,500m gold medal
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 09-02-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 19:02 IST
- Country:
- China
South Korea's Hwang Dae-heon won the gold medal in the short track speed skating men's 1,500 metres at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday.
Canadian Steven Dubois took the silver and Semen Elistratov claimed the bronze for the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korea's
- Russian Olympic Committee
- Beijing Olympics
- Canadian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high
Japanese cabinet approves nominating mines for UNESCO list, defying South Korea's protest
Ahead of election, South Korea's long-frenzied housing market shows signs of cooling
Ahead of election, South Korea's long-frenzied housing market shows signs of cooling
WTO panel partially backs South Korea's claims in washers dispute with U.S.