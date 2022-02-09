Olympics-Hwang gives S.Korea first short track medal in Beijing with 1,500m gold

Hwang Dae-heon claimed South Korea's first short track speed skating medal at the Beijing Olympics when he won the men's 1,500 metres in a tight finish on Wednesday.

Hwang, who had been eliminated in the semi-finals of the 1,000 metres on Monday after being disqualified, clocked two minutes 09.219 seconds to beat Canada's Steven Dubois by 0.035 seconds - the tip of a blade. Semen Elistratov took the bronze medal for the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) 0.013 seconds further back after all three skaters had raised their fists in the air in celebration.

South Korea, short track's dominant nation, had not won a single medal after three events at the Capital Indoor Stadium, blaming their poor results on alleged biased refereeing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)