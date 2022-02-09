Chhattisgarh: Four Naxals arrested with explosives in Dantewada

Four Naxals were arrested and explosives were seized from their possession in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Dantewada district, police said on Wednesday.

A patrolling team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was out on a search operation near its Kamarguda and Kondasavli camps on Tuesday, when it intercepted the cadres belonging to lower ranks near Durma village, an official said.

Two tiffin bombs, weighing 3 kg each, five gelatin rods, a wireless set, a Maoist uniform, electric wire and items of daily use were recovered from the ultras, he said. During interrogation, the cadres ''admitted'' to their link with the outlawed CPI (Maoist), he said.

The arrested ultras were identified as Madvi Deva (36), a member of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangthan (DAKMS), Muchaki Nanda (35), Sodhi Lakhma (40) and Sukka Muchaki (35), who were active as militia members, the official said.

The men are natives of Jagargunda area in neighbouring Sukma district, he added.

Prima facie, it seems that the Naxals had allegedly planned to plant the explosives to harm the security forces, the official said.

