577 buildings in 20 states, UTs made accessible for disabled: Govt

As many as 577 buildings have been made accessible for the disabled in 20 states and Union Territories, the government said on Wednesday.Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Pratima Bhoumik, said under the Accessible India Campaign AIC, access audits of 1,671 selected stateUT Government buildings have been conducted in 2016-17 through empanelled auditors of the ministry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 19:33 IST
As many as 577 buildings have been made accessible for the disabled in 20 states and Union Territories, the government said on Wednesday.

Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Pratima Bhoumik, said under the Accessible India Campaign (AIC), access audits of 1,671 selected state/UT Government buildings have been conducted in 2016-17 through empanelled auditors of the ministry. ''The buildings included essential public spaces – transport, health facilities and schools, among others. As on 31.01.2022, out of 1,671 buildings identified during access audit, this ministry has provided support to state/UT governments to make 1,191 buildings accessible under AIC. ''Twenty state/UT governments have reported that they have so far made 577 buildings accessible (48.5 per cent),'' she said in a written response.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

