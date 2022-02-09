577 buildings in 20 states, UTs made accessible for disabled: Govt

As many as 577 buildings have been made accessible for the disabled in 20 states and Union Territories, the government said on Wednesday.

Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Pratima Bhoumik, said under the Accessible India Campaign (AIC), access audits of 1,671 selected state/UT Government buildings have been conducted in 2016-17 through empanelled auditors of the ministry. ''The buildings included essential public spaces – transport, health facilities and schools, among others. As on 31.01.2022, out of 1,671 buildings identified during access audit, this ministry has provided support to state/UT governments to make 1,191 buildings accessible under AIC. ''Twenty state/UT governments have reported that they have so far made 577 buildings accessible (48.5 per cent),'' she said in a written response.

