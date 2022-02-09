South African surgeon facing murder charges of Indian-origin boy deregistered from health professional council

Peter Beale, a South African surgeon who is facing murder charges after a 10-year-old Indian-origin boy died after a routine surgery conducted by him in 2019, has been deregistered by the country's Health Professional Council.

Zayyaan Sayed died in October 2019 at a Johannesburg hospital soon after he underwent what was supposed to be a routine laparoscopic operation for reflux conducted by Beale.

The family of Sayed told News24 that it was a ''small consolation'' that the paediatric surgeon is no longer allowed to operate on patients.

This was after the Health Professionals Council of South Africa (HPCSA) confirmed on Tuesday that it had removed Beale from its register.

“Yes, we confirm there were complaints lodged, of which some have been finalised, and a few pending investigations and inquiries. Dr Beale has been removed from the HPCSA Register, based on other complaints on which he was found guilty,” the country’ regulator told News24, but did not give any further details of these complaints.

Beale is currently facing criminal charges of murder in the case of Sayed, and culpable homicide after the death of another patient, 21-month-old Alissa Strydom, following operations by Beale.

The case is expected to go to court again only in 2023.

The families had engaged lawyers amid concern that Beale might be allowed to continue operating while the case proceeds.

This could only have been achieved by his deregistration, which has now been done.

''To the many families who lost loved ones, or whose loved ones suffered life-altering injuries as a result of Beale's actions, this decision comes as nothing more than a small consolation, given the pain and suffering they have all had to endure in the process,” Sinehlanhla Mnguni, a representative of such families, said.

Mnguni also claimed that there is not enough being done by HPCSA to address medical negligence.

“A mixture of indifference, negligence and a general reluctance to bring its members to book by the HPCSA has resulted in a large number of families falling victim to the actions of many medical practitioners accused of similar conduct to Beale, who have simply not been held to account by the representative body,” Mnguni told the website.

Beale declined to comment on the matter.

