J-K govt to bear treatment cost, ensure rehabilitation of Srinagar acid attack victim

The Jammu and Kashmir government would bear the treatment expenses of the 24-year-old acid attack victim and ensure her complete rehabilitation, even as the police would file a charge-sheet in the case in the next few days, officials said on Wednesday.The woman was hospitalised with burns after acid was thrown on her in Hawal area here on February 1.The government is bearing complete expenses of the treatment of the victim.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-02-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 20:02 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir government would bear the treatment expenses of the 24-year-old acid attack victim and ensure her complete rehabilitation, even as the police would file a charge-sheet in the case in the next few days, officials said on Wednesday.

The woman was hospitalised with burns after acid was thrown on her in Hawal area here on February 1.

''The government is bearing complete expenses of the treatment of the victim. She was provided monetary help and shifted to Chennai hospital due to the government's intervention and the directions of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha,'' Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Aijaz Assad told reporters here.

The deputy commissioner said the administration is duty-bound to provide for not only the treatment of the victim but her complete rehabilitation as well.

Assad said the doctors in Chennai have indicated a positive prognosis for the treatment and ''we all pray for her speedy recovery''.

He said the administration has geared up for regulating the sale of acid in the city.

''Our market committees will regulate the sale of the acid in the city. Yesterday, 13 premises were sealed and this drive will continue,'' he said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rakesh Balwal said the charge-sheet in the case will be filed in the next few days.

''The investigation in the case is going on. In the next four to five days, our charge-sheet will be filed. We will ensure strongest sections in this case are applied,'' the SSP said.

He said the police would ensure there is no open sale of the acid in the city so that such incidents do not recur.

