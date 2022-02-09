Corruption case: CBI quizzes aides of ex-Maha home minister Anil Deshmukh in Mumbai prison

The CBI, probing the allegations of corruption against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, has been recording the statements of his ex-aides Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde at the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday. Palande had served as the personal secretary of Deshmukh and Shinde as his assistant (PA). A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), led by a deputy superintendent of police, has been questioning the duo since Monday and will continue to record their statements on Thursday as well, the official said. Palande and Shinde were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing a money laundering case against Deshmukh. They are currently lodged in the Arthur Road jail in judicial custody. Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had last March alleged that Deshmukh, who was heading the state home department at that time, had given a target to select police officers in Mumbai to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars. Deshmukh had denied the allegations. The CBI had lodged an FIR after conducting a preliminary enquiry against Deshmukh following the order of the Bombay High Court last April.

