Left Menu

Corruption case: CBI quizzes aides of ex-Maha home minister Anil Deshmukh in Mumbai prison

The CBI, probing the allegations of corruption against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, has been recording the statements of his ex-aides Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde at the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday. Palande and Shinde were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate ED probing a money laundering case against Deshmukh.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 20:04 IST
Corruption case: CBI quizzes aides of ex-Maha home minister Anil Deshmukh in Mumbai prison
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI, probing the allegations of corruption against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, has been recording the statements of his ex-aides Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde at the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday. Palande had served as the personal secretary of Deshmukh and Shinde as his assistant (PA). A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), led by a deputy superintendent of police, has been questioning the duo since Monday and will continue to record their statements on Thursday as well, the official said. Palande and Shinde were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing a money laundering case against Deshmukh. They are currently lodged in the Arthur Road jail in judicial custody. Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had last March alleged that Deshmukh, who was heading the state home department at that time, had given a target to select police officers in Mumbai to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars. Deshmukh had denied the allegations. The CBI had lodged an FIR after conducting a preliminary enquiry against Deshmukh following the order of the Bombay High Court last April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022