UK terrorism threat level reduced from severe to substantial - PA Media
Reuters | London | Updated: 09-02-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 20:06 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's national terrorism threat level has been reduced from severe to substantial, PA media reported on Wednesday, citing interior minister Priti Patel.
The change means an attack is considered likely rather than highly likely.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement