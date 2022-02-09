Left Menu

BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-Harris Interactive For Challenges

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 20:09 IST
BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-Harris Interactive For Challenges

Harris Interactive For Challenges : * MACRON SEEN WITH 24% PCT OF VOTE IN FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE’S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

* LE PEN SEEN WITH 17% PCT OF VOTE IN FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE’S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION * PECRESSE SEEN WITH 15% PCT OF VOTE IN FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE’S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

* ZEMMOUR SEEN WITH 14.5% PCT OF VOTE IN FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE’S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE’S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 56% OF THE VOTE VS LE PEN

Survey of 2,421 respondents conducted between Feb 4 to 7, 2022 ; margin of error between 1,4 and 3,0 pts. (Gdansk Newsroom)

Also Read: ANALYSIS-Burkina Faso coup a blow to France, as Sahel military mission unravels

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022