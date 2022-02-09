BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-Harris Interactive For Challenges

Harris Interactive For Challenges : * MACRON SEEN WITH 24% PCT OF VOTE IN FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE’S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

* LE PEN SEEN WITH 17% PCT OF VOTE IN FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE’S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION * PECRESSE SEEN WITH 15% PCT OF VOTE IN FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE’S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

* ZEMMOUR SEEN WITH 14.5% PCT OF VOTE IN FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE’S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE’S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 56% OF THE VOTE VS LE PEN

Survey of 2,421 respondents conducted between Feb 4 to 7, 2022 ; margin of error between 1,4 and 3,0 pts. (Gdansk Newsroom)

Also Read: ANALYSIS-Burkina Faso coup a blow to France, as Sahel military mission unravels

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)