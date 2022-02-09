KVIC equips centre for 'tiger widows' in Sunderbans' island with modern amenities

Over a hundred 'tiger widows' in Bali island in the dense mangrove thickets of Sunderbans in West Bengal, who were engaged with spinning activity by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission since 2018, now have access to modern amenities, advanced equipment and marketing support.

To begin khadi activities on the island, KVIC had set up a temporary structure three years ago, which has now been converted into a permanent work shed.

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena inaugurated the newly built 3,000-sq-feet work shed and a 500-sq-feet common facility centre for khadi artisans at the Bali island, according to an official statement.

He said khadi activities on the Bali island will ensure the financial sustainability of the 'tiger widows' who were staring at a dark future after having lost the breadwinners for their families in tiger attacks.

''The 'Tiger Victim Khadi Katai Kendra' is now equipped with 125 new model charkhas, 15 modern looms and provides employment to nearly 150 women artisans of the Bali island. KVIC has also provided these artisans with yarn dyeing machines and readymade garment manufacturing machines,'' the statement by the MSME ministry said.

The centre has been modernised at the cost of Rs 95 lakh, which has been funded by KVIC under its Khadi Reforms and Development Program (KRDP) and Workshed Scheme for Khadi Artisans. The centre is being run by a local Khadi Institution of West Bengal.

Saxena said the khadi activities on the Bali island are inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of empowering the marginalised sections and reconnecting them with the mainstream of development.

While self-employment activities will help rehabilitate these hapless women artisans, these will also encourage other families to take up spinning and weaving activities to earn a respectable livelihood, Saxena said.

By taking up khadi activities, these artisans will be able to earn up to Rs 200 per day.

The KVIC chairman said the idea is also to desist these families from venturing into deep water or thick mangroves for fishing and thus mitigate the threat of tiger attacks.

KVIC had inaugurated the spinning centre at Bali island in 2018 and distributed 75 Charkhas to rope in local women artisans with spinning activity.

