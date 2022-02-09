Madras HC rejects plea to direct TASMAC to sell liquor in plastic containers

The first bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday rejected a plea for a direction to the State owned Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) to sell liquor bottles only in plastic containers.

The bench of Acting Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthi rejected the plea from Ranganathan Narasimhan of Srirangam, while dismissing his PIL today.

According to the petitioner, the tipplers throw the liquor bottles into open areas, including agricultural lands, after emptying them. In that process, they get broken. The members of the public and the farmers, who step on them, get injured. It also affected the environment and the ecology, he added and prayed that the bottles may be ordered to be replaced with plastic containers.

Dismissing the PIL, the bench pointed out that there is no law banning bottles made out of glass. It is only the plastic, which is more dangerous than the bottles and spoil the eco system. Moreover, the bottles can be recycled and re-used, they added.

