Left Menu

Guj: Two get life term until death for minor’s gang-rape

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 09-02-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 20:28 IST
Guj: Two get life term until death for minor’s gang-rape
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Gujarat's Vadodara city on Wednesday sentenced two men to life until last breath for the gang-rape of a 14-year-old. The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court of judge R T Panchal sentenced Kishan Mathasuriya and Jasha Solanki to life till last breath, after finding them guilty of raping the minor.

Special public prosecutor Pravin Thakkar said that the duo was convicted on charges under relevant provisions of the IPC and POCSO Act.

The incident occurred on November 28, 2019, when the victim was with a male friend in the city's Navlakhi ground.

The accused thrashed the boy and dragged the victim into nearby bushes, where they raped her.

The men were arrested by the city crime branch within 10 days of the incident.

''The prosecution examined 40 witnesses, including five doctors, three forensic officials, the victim and others. The court also took into account medical evidence such as DNA match to reach the verdict,'' Thakkar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022