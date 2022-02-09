Pakistan's top generals discuss security situation in Balochistan

Pakistan's top military brass met on Wednesday and discussed the security situation in the country, including the recent terror attacks in the troubled Balochistan province.

Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, who presided over the 247th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, said that Pakistan has come a long way in the fight against militancy and its remnants will be eliminated.

The participants were given a comprehensive briefing on security situation in the country particularly recent terror attacks in Balochistan, the army said in a statement.

They were apprised of measures being employed to counter ''hostile efforts to destabilise Pakistan'', it added.

Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, is home to a long-running violent insurgency. Baloch insurgent groups have carried out several attacks targeting the CPEC projects in the region in recent times.

Nine soldiers and 20 militants were killed in clashes and follow-up cleanup operations after Baloch rebels attacked Naushki and Panjgur areas of the province last week. The attacks on February 2 were the latest in a string of such assaults in Balochistan and came a week after 10 soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack on a security forces' checkpost in the province's Kech district on the night of January 25-26.

During the high-profile meeting, Gen Bajwa expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of the formations and safeguards in place to thwart designs of inimical forces.

''We have come a long way in our fight against terrorism. Armed Forces, with the support of the nation, have conducted successful operations against terrorists of all hue and colour,” he said, adding that the desperate attempts by militants for revival won’t be allowed to succeed.

''We will eliminate all remnants of terrorists, their abettors and accomplices whatever is the cost,” he emphasised.

Bajwa also directed all formations to concentrate on maintaining high standards of basic military training to ensure effective execution of operations in conventional / sub conventional domain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)