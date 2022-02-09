Tennis ace Leander Paes meets Maha governor
Tennis ace Leander Paes on Wednesday met Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here. Ace tennis player and Olympic medallist Leander Paes met Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. This was a courtesy call. Udit Sheth, President Yogasana Sport Founder TransStadia was also present, the statement said.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 20:40 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
