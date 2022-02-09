Tennis ace Leander Paes meets Maha governor

Tennis ace Leander Paes on Wednesday met Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here. “Ace tennis player and Olympic medallist Leander Paes met Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. This was a courtesy call. Udit Sheth, President Yogasana Sport & Founder TransStadia was also present,” the statement said.

