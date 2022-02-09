Maha: NDA cadet dies a day after joining training institute

An 18-year-old cadet of the National Defence Academy (NDA) died after collapsing in the hostel of the tri-service training institute in Maharashtra's Pune on Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, Cadet G Pratyush, who had reported to the academy on Monday, collapsed outside his room in the hostel on Tuesday evening.

''The cadet fainted and collapsed in the passage outside the hostel room. He was taken to the military hospital, where he was declared brought dead,'' sub-inspector Suresh Jaybhay of Uttam Nagar police station said.

The family of the cadet was informed and a post-mortem was performed on Wednesday to ascertain the cause of death, the official added.

