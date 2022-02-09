Left Menu

Ludhiana: 24-hour surveillance of LIP, Cong candidates ordered

Three people were injured and five vehicles, including a car of Karwal, were vandalised in the incident.

The returning officer has ordered 24-hour video surveillance of Lok Insaaf Party candidate Simarjit Singh Bains and Congress nominee Kamaljit Singh Karwal from the Atam Nagar seat here.

The directions came following a clash between supporters of both candidates on Monday night. Three people were injured and five vehicles, including a car of Karwal, were vandalised in the incident. In a statement issued here, District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said the district administration is keeping a close tab on activities of all candidates and warned of strict action if any person tries to take law into their own hands.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said an FIR was registered over the clash and the area’s SHO suspended for the dereliction of duty. He said Bains, who is the current MLA from the seat, was questioned for nine hours on Tuesday and he will be summoned again for questioning as the investigation progresses.

