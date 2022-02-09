Left Menu

Air Marshal K Anantharaman VSM assumes appointment of AOA at Air HQ

The Air Marshal was commissioned in Administration branch of Indian Air Force in June 1985.

Updated: 09-02-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 20:59 IST
Before assuming the present appointment, the Air Marshal was Director General (Administration) at Air HQ. Image Credit: Twitter(@dprohyd)
  • Country:
  • India

Air Marshal K Anantharaman VSM assumed the appointment of Air Officer-in Charge Administration (AOA) at Air HQ New Delhi on 01 Feb 22.

The Air Marshal was commissioned in Administration branch of Indian Air Force in June 1985. He is an alumnus of Defence Services Staff College Wellington, College of Defence Management and National Defence College. He attended the Combined Strategic Intelligence Training Programme at DIA, Washington DC in 2005.

In a career spanning over 37 years, the Air Marshal has held a number of important command and staff appointments including Senior Officer-in-Charge Administration at HQ Western Air Command, Chief Personnel Staff Officer, HQ Western Air Command, Command Works Officer at HQ Training Command, Assistant Provost Marshal/Commanding Officer at Ambala & Chennai and Staff Officer to AOA. Before assuming the present appointment, the Air Marshal was Director General (Administration) at Air HQ.

The Air Officer is a recipient of Vishisht Seva Medal.

(With Inputs from PIB)

