'No betrayal' during Macron visit, Ukraine says

French President Emmanuel Macron did not try to deny Ukraine's pro-Western aspirations and visited Kyiv this week offering opinions and not proposals, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a briefing on Wednesday.

Kuleba said Ukraine would not accept any ultimatums to defuse tensions with Russia. Macron visited Kyiv after holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin has demanded a block on Ukraine joining the NATO alliance, and Ukraine is wary of any unpalatable compromises being forced on it.

"There was no betrayal," Kuleba said.

