IMF will start virtual staff visit to Tunisia on Feb. 14 over economic reform

The International Monetary Fund will start a virtual staff visit to Tunisia on Feb. 14 to discuss with officials the government's economic reform program, a central bank official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The official added that IMF officials will hold video talks during the week with the economy and finance ministers and the central bank governor.

The North Africa country, which is suffering from a financial crisis, is seeking to reach a deal with the Fund to obtain a rescue package in exchange for unpopular reforms. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Toby Chopra)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)